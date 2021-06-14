The National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi has said “hoodlums” at Oja Igbo area of Ibadan have hijacked the ongoing masquerade festival killing and maiming innocent people.

He said, while speaking with Vanguard, in a telephone interview on Monday.

“When the Egungun festival began, these hoodlums killed one man at Oja Igbo and Ita Ege areas of Ibadan. They killed many people.

“They killed a man four days ago. The man challenged them why they wanted to set his family house on fire.

ALSO READ: ‘Fulani Jihadists’ give Okowa 72-hour ultimatum over ban on open grazing

“The deceased said he wasn’t the one with the masquerade and that it was his brother. But, they didn’t listen to him. They ended up killing him.

“They said they would set my house ablaze. They said I didn’t intervene and kill their opponents when they engaged them.

“I told the DPO at Agugu and he tried to calm them down but they refused. They are still insistent on burning down my house.”

Vanguard News Nigeria