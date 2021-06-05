By Idowu Bankole

The United States Government has cautioned the federal government of Nigeria over its recent ban on giant microblogging site, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The USA government through its embassy in Nigeria told the Nigerian governments that it risks losing potential investors with its recent ban of a social medium in Nigeria.

Recall Vanguard had reported how the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Thursday announced the suspension of Twitter’s operations in the country indefinitely saying the social medium undermines the sovereignty of Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has received several backlashes for its action both from within and outside the country including the opposition party in Nigeria, the PDP.

Reacting to the development, the United States government through its embassy in Nigeria opposed the ban, saying it sends the wrong signal to potential investors and violates the rights of the Nigerian citizens.

“Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses.” The US govt stated.

Warning of the potential danger it posed, the US govt noted that securing Nigeria lies in more communication and the Freedom of expression and not less communication.

“Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms.”

“As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater. The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity.” The statement noted.

