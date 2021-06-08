



..summon Lai Mohammed for explainations

… bemoan nationwide killings, kidnappings, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Following the public outrage that has greeted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, House of Representatives has mandated its relevant Committees to investigate the circumstances of the ban.

It also invited the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to appear before it and explain to the lawmakers the reasons for the ban.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila in his welcome speech to the members on the resumption of plenary after the zonal public hearing on the constitution review exercise announced the summons.

Gbajabiamila said it was the role of the Legislature to unravel the circumstances of the ban, saying that the House has been bombarded with calls by Nigerians to intervene in the matter.

The speaker said that Twitter has become a significant tool for Communication and Commerce in Nigeria, and therefore cannot be ignored.

He said that the parliament will listen to Nigerians as well as the government on the matter.

“It is an important tool for Communication and commerce in Nigeria.

“The role of the Legislature in circumstances like this is to unravel the whys and the hows of the executive in taking the decision.

“We will listen to the people. We will also hear from the government”, Gbajabiamila said.

The Committees of Communication, Information, Justice and Legal Matters saddled with the responsibility were given 10 days to expeditiously conclude the assignment and report back to the House for further legislative action.

The speaker also bemoaned the incidences of kidnappings banditry and killings in the land, saying there is murder in broad daylight.

