By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described federal government’s suspension of micro blogging site, by the federal government as a demonstration of her foolishness among the community of civilized nations.

In a chat with our correspondent, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency for what it called its “lawlessness and inability to abide by the rules governing operations of the twitter community.”

In announcing the ban of Twitter, Odeyemi said “The Presidency has portrayed Nigeria as if it is a nation of illiterates who cannot accept decency in their engagement with the rest of the world.”

He said, “one wonders the kind of advisers President Buhari is working with. How can you ban a means of public communication and engagement simply because they asked you to respect rules of decency in your utterances? This government should know that Nigerians are not foolish. With what they have done, nobody should be shocked at what they will do next.

“This is the height of foolishness. What does suspending or banning Twitter got to do with the cluelessness of this government? Do they think banning it will close the eyes of Nigerians and the international community to their failure to do things right?”, he asked.

The publicity scribe urged Nigerians, particularly those bold enough to speak truth to power not to be cowed in their quest for a better society, adding that at the appointed time, “this absurdity will give way to normalcy.”