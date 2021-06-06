By Emmanuel Elebeke



Following the recent ban of Twitter in Nigeria, UK based Nigerian Capital Market Trading expert, Sam Onigbanjo, has urged the Federal Government to invest in digital platforms and in having ‘trusted’ and ‘credible’ news portals so people know where to get trusted information.



He disclosed this on a live interview on Friday, where he noted that banning of digital platforms isn’t the solution to tackling the dissemination of fake news.



“Rather than ban Twitter, we need to look inwards and invest more in understanding digital platforms.



“COVID-19 is airborne, do we ban air? People commit financial crimes daily do we ban money?”

Onigbanjo who is also the Founding Partner of the Capital Markets Academy and an author, also stated that it is imperative to have an effective digital environment and presence of reliable news platforms.



According to him, “once this is achieved, people will know what to believe and what to dismiss.

“Nigerians and foreign observers sometimes do not know what media platform to trust, making them gullible to any news whether true or false,” he said.



He stressed that “it is time we encouraged the development of our own digital platforms and encourage Nigerians who can build global digital platforms. This is where constant electricity, quality internet access, and ease of doing business come to play.”