The ban on Twitter by the Federal Government has been described as an emotional decision that was not well thought out and one that did not take into consideration, the socioeconomic impact on the people and the nation in general and is an act that will kill the entrepreneurial efforts of people in the country.

An organic skin care expert, Jennifer Elechi, made this assertion on Monday, emphasising that the ban in just few days have affected the fortune of many upcoming businesses and is a death sentence for budding entrepreneurs.

Elechi, the CEO of Gifty Organic Therapy made this known while speaking on a radio programme in Lagos. She asked the Federal government to lift the suspension on Twitter for the sake of young entrepreneurs who use the platform for marketing and sale.

She added that if the presidency had researched the platform before taking its decision, it would have known that the various social media platforms have no doubt enhanced business for entrepreneurs who couldn’t afford capital for shops and offices.

According to her, the ban in just few days, has done a lot of damage to the nation’s economic and social sector, and is especially like a murder sentence on bussing businesses and entrepreneurship activities.

She described as unnecessary the decision to ban Twitter, adding that a government that is committed to the welfare and social well being of the people will not act irrationally without considering the effects on the masses and the economy of the nation.

“In a country where people do everything for themselves, the least government can do is to ensure its policies do not further make life difficult for the people especially the young ones. It is a bad decision to ban Twitter because of an issue that can be resolved diplomatically. Social media platforms are now vehicle for many people’s commercial and entrepreneurial activity.

She called on the Federal government to look for a subtle manner to resolve the ongoing dispute with the social media platform Twitter for the sake of young entrepreneurs, adding that as a business woman, she is not averse to regulation on the use of various social media platforms as being done in developed nation.

She warned that the continuous suspension of operations on Twitter will ruin a lot of online businesses, reiterating that Nigeria might face another round agitation from the youths if nothing serious is done on youth engagement.