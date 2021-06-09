Tunji-Ojo And students

The lawmaker representing Akiko North East and North West Federal Constituency Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has reiterated the need for the entrenchment of the values of good governance and the need for youth inclusion in governance in Nigeria.

This he stated in at the Public Lecture organized by the Nigerian Television Authority Akure, Ondo State where he addressed some of the various challenges which has marred the nation’s national outlook.

According to him, Nigeria is a Nation which has the potential of becoming a world power among the leagues of nation, however despite the various resources in the nation which could have been used to advance the nation, the nation has suffered greatly as its progress has been hampered by various national issues.

In his speech titled,” Good Governance in the Face of Corruption and Insecurity: The Imperative of Youth Involvement”. he stated that the Challenge of Corruption and Insecurity has greatly hindered the much needed development of the 36 states of the federation.

He further explained that if the political class in the nation will embrace good governance and create a conducive atmosphere, other factors needed for economical growth and industrialization will thrive.

The Chairman House Committee on NDDC also advocated the need for youth inclusion in governance as he explained that the 21st century politics and governance needs to have people across gender, religion, age and social divide actively participating in order to ensure and facilitate people oriented policies.