Appeals to the rich

By Ibrahim Wuyo

A philanthropist and former candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Mr. Lawal Adamu Usman popular called Mr.LA,has on Tuesday in Kaduna redeemed his promise by paying the school fees of 100 indigent students of state owned tertiary institutions in the state.

The beneficiary were students from Kaduna State University (KASU), Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria and College of Education, Gidan Waya in Kafanchan.

The scholarship which came through the Lawal Adamu Usman Foundation (LAUF) has paid N30 million for the first part of the grant, as part of efforts to make education affordable for underprviledged students in Kaduna.

Speaking to journalists on the occasion,

President of the foundation, Mr. Lawal Adamu Usman said over 10,000 students had applied for the scholarship but they were able to provide for 100 students in the first batch.

According to him,”the foundation earmarked N30 million for the scholarship this year.Next year, we hope to increase the amount to N50 million in order to accommodate more students.”

“We have commenced payment of the beneficiary student’s tuition fees with the scholarship. We are paying N107, 000 for returning students and N150, 000 for new students,” he said.

“We are calling on wealthy individuals in the state to come to the aid of these students ,even the state governor should lead by example and use his monthly salary to pay their school fees .”

“I believe it will not cost the governor anything to lead by example, by using his salary to pay school fees of students who cannot afford to pay, due to the rise in school fees,” he said.

Mr.LA however, urged the students to remain peaceful and law abiding ,saying it was only in a peaceful atmosphere that the pursuit for education would be possible.

“Protest cannot solve most of the problems and I am calling on the students to dialogue with the government and discuss how their school fees should be reduced,” he said.

He assured that the scholarship would be a continuous project and enjoined the students to study hard in their respective institutions .

The President of the National Association of Kaduna Students (NAKAS), Comrade Tajudeen Kabir who spoke on behalf of the students,thanked Mr.LA for the kind gesture and appealed to other wealthy citizens to come to the aid of more students.