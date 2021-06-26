



**As Army Chief visits Shehu of Borno, pledges to work with the traditional institution

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), while on a fighting patrol, came under fire from bandits operating along with Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State.

In the fierce encounter that ensued, the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops.

This led to scores of bandits being neutralized. The troops also recovered one PKT riffle, a large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Relatedly, troops have neutralized 5 bandits in another encounter at Bingi village, in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara.

During the gun duel, the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds.

The gallant troops recovered one AK 47 riffle, one Motorcycle and 3 mobile phones from the routed criminals.

While appreciating the combat resilience and renewed vigour of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations quoted the COAS urging communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti-banditry operations.

Meanwhile, the COAS has said that traditional leaders were critical to the success of ongoing operation to end Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the Northeast.

Maj Gen Yahaya made this known during a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno,

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, and Members of Borno Emirate on Friday 25th June 2021 in his palace Maiduguri, Borno State.

General Faruk said he was pleased to be at the Shehu’s palace with Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters to pay respects and homage to the revered traditional ruler.

He said he arrived at the state earlier in the day on an operational visit to the Theatre and felt it was an honour to visit the Shehu as a father, a leader not only in Borno but also in the country, to receive a royal blessing for the task ahead of him.

He appreciated the support of the royal father and the entire Emirate even while he was in the State as the Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI before his appointment as the 22nd Chief of the Army Staff.

He noted the support of the royal father and the Emirate has led to some of the successes recorded in the operations against the terrorists. He solicited more support.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi, commended the military for the gradual return of peace to the State and Northeast.

He said 17 of the 27 local government areas previously occupied by Boko Haram Terrorists some years ago. have been recaptured and civil authority restored.

He asked the COAS not to be deterred and pledged the support of the Emirate to the Army leadership and Military generally.

The COAS was accompanied to the palace by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, other Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo and other senior officers.