Trending Afro-pop star, Vclef hints new single to mark his birthday

2Bad Music Worldwide CEO and front man Vclef is back in the news this month with a hint, he took to his twitter this morning to announce his forthcoming birthday.

Vclef who has repeatedly made headlines in the past few weeks with recent releases of two hit singles in the period of three weeks is undoubtedly the most consistent African pop star of the year so far.

The artist who recently succeeded in taking his craft to the international level with releases of ‘Body on Me’, ‘Right Now’ and ‘Lay on Me’ seems to be taking his right spot in the mainstream.

Just when fans are vibing to ‘Right Now’ and ‘Lay on Me’, nobody expected a new vibe, but when it comes to Vclef you can never predict when he drops a new banger and he has hinted about a new single to be expected on his birthday. The announcement which came on twitter this early morning disclosed the date for the release to be June 16, 2021 which also happens to be his birthday.

Vclef is currently enjoying massive push, hype and airplays worldwide with ‘Right Now’ and ‘Lay on Me’ which are currently trending and waving across the world and with his usual style of consistency, it is certain he is the next rated to look out for this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

