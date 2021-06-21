Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to table a £100m take-it-or-leave-it bid for Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane.

The England captain finished another season without major silverware in North London last term, and he is believed to have informed Spurs of his desire to seek pastures new this summer.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is thought to be reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, but financial powerhouses Man City are still regarded as one of the favourites for the 27-year-old’s signature.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: The Bronze Bomber, Doentay Wilder confirms he is from Edo State, Nigeria

Levy is understood to value Kane in the region of £150m, but Man City will table a bid of £100m before walking away if their interest is knocked back.

City will make the offer to Spurs once Euro 2020 concludes, but they are refusing to up their price for the striker given his age and recent injury problems.

Kane finished the 2020–21 Premier League campaign with the Golden Boot and Playmaker award with 23 goals and 14 assists, but he has struggled to make an impact at Euro 2020 thus far.

Paris Saint-Germain — managed by former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino — have also been credited with an interest in Kane in recent days.

Vanguard News Nigeria