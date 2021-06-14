French defender Ibrahima Konate will officially join Liverpool from RB Leipzig on July 1.

With Euro 2020 taking center stage, transfer activities have seemingly simmered, with most Premier League clubs yet to make a signing, but that hasn’t stopped a number from releasing their deadwood and making some quick signings, in order to avoid the rush towards the closing of the window.

With more notable key departures ( Aguero, Wijnaldum, Fernandinho, Luiz) than arrivals (Konate, Buendia), here is a list of transfer deals involving senior teams in PL clubs

ARSENAL
IN: None
OUT: David Luiz (released)

ASTON VILLA
IN: Emiliano Buendia (£33m, Norwich)
OUT: Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady, and Tom Heaton (released)

BRENTFORD
IN: None
OUT: Henrik Dalsgaard (free, FC Midtjylland)

BRIGHTON
IN: None
OUT: Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo (released)

BURNLEY
IN: None
OUT: Robbie Brady (released)

CHELSEA
IN: None
OUT: Marco Van Ginkel, Willy Caballero, Jamal Blackman, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown (released)

CRYSTAL PALACE
IN: None
OUT: Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Joel Ward, Connor Wickham, Sam Woods (released).

EVERTON
IN: None
OUT: Theo Walcott (free, Southampton), Matthew Pennington (free, Shrewsbury), Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic (released).

LEEDS UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Ouasim Bouy, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez, Eunan O’Kane (released)

LEICESTER CITY
IN: None
OUT: Christian Fuchs, Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired)

LIVERPOOL
IN: Ibrahima Konate (£36m, RB Leipzig)
OUT: Georginio Wijnaldum (free, PSG)

MANCHESTER CITY
IN: None
OUT: Sergio Aguero (free, Barcelona), Eric Garcia (free, Barcelona), Fernandinho (released), Daniel Grimshaw (free, Blackpool).

MANCHESTER UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira (released)

NEWCASTLE UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu (released)

NORWICH CITY
IN: None
OUT: Emiliano Buendia (£35m, Aston Villa),Mario Vrancic, Orjan Nyland (released)

SOUTHAMPTON
IN: Theo Walcott (free, Everton)
OUT: Ryan Bertrand, Josh Sims, Jake Hesketh (released)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
IN: None
OUT: Juan Foyth (£13m, Villarreal), Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga (released)

WATFORD
IN: Imran Louza (£9m, Nantes), Mattie Pollock (£250,000, Grimsby), Kwadwo Baah (undisclosed, Rochdale)
OUT: Craig Dawson (£2m, West Ham), Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair (released)

WEST HAM
IN: Craig Dawson (£2m, Watford)
OUT: Fabian Balbuena (released), Dapo Afolayan (free, Bolton).

WOLVES
IN: None
OUT: None

