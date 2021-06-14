French defender Ibrahima Konate will officially join Liverpool from RB Leipzig on July 1.

With Euro 2020 taking center stage, transfer activities have seemingly simmered, with most Premier League clubs yet to make a signing, but that hasn’t stopped a number from releasing their deadwood and making some quick signings, in order to avoid the rush towards the closing of the window.

With more notable key departures ( Aguero, Wijnaldum, Fernandinho, Luiz) than arrivals (Konate, Buendia), here is a list of transfer deals involving senior teams in PL clubs

ARSENAL

IN: None

OUT: David Luiz (released)

ASTON VILLA

IN: Emiliano Buendia (£33m, Norwich)

OUT: Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady, and Tom Heaton (released)

BRENTFORD

IN: None

OUT: Henrik Dalsgaard (free, FC Midtjylland)

BRIGHTON

IN: None

OUT: Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo (released)

BURNLEY

IN: None

OUT: Robbie Brady (released)

CHELSEA

IN: None

OUT: Marco Van Ginkel, Willy Caballero, Jamal Blackman, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown (released)

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN: None

OUT: Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Joel Ward, Connor Wickham, Sam Woods (released).

EVERTON

IN: None

OUT: Theo Walcott (free, Southampton), Matthew Pennington (free, Shrewsbury), Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic (released).

LEEDS UNITED

IN: None

OUT: Ouasim Bouy, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez, Eunan O’Kane (released)

LEICESTER CITY

IN: None

OUT: Christian Fuchs, Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired)

LIVERPOOL

IN: Ibrahima Konate (£36m, RB Leipzig)

OUT: Georginio Wijnaldum (free, PSG)

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: None

OUT: Sergio Aguero (free, Barcelona), Eric Garcia (free, Barcelona), Fernandinho (released), Daniel Grimshaw (free, Blackpool).

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: None

OUT: Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira (released)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN: None

OUT: Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu (released)

NORWICH CITY

IN: None

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (£35m, Aston Villa),Mario Vrancic, Orjan Nyland (released)

SOUTHAMPTON

IN: Theo Walcott (free, Everton)

OUT: Ryan Bertrand, Josh Sims, Jake Hesketh (released)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN: None

OUT: Juan Foyth (£13m, Villarreal), Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga (released)

WATFORD

IN: Imran Louza (£9m, Nantes), Mattie Pollock (£250,000, Grimsby), Kwadwo Baah (undisclosed, Rochdale)

OUT: Craig Dawson (£2m, West Ham), Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair (released)

WEST HAM

IN: Craig Dawson (£2m, Watford)

OUT: Fabian Balbuena (released), Dapo Afolayan (free, Bolton).

WOLVES

IN: None

OUT: None

