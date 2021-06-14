With Euro 2020 taking center stage, transfer activities have seemingly simmered, with most Premier League clubs yet to make a signing, but that hasn’t stopped a number from releasing their deadwood and making some quick signings, in order to avoid the rush towards the closing of the window.
With more notable key departures ( Aguero, Wijnaldum, Fernandinho, Luiz) than arrivals (Konate, Buendia), here is a list of transfer deals involving senior teams in PL clubs
ARSENAL
IN: None
OUT: David Luiz (released)
ASTON VILLA
IN: Emiliano Buendia (£33m, Norwich)
OUT: Neil Taylor, Ahmed Elmohamady, and Tom Heaton (released)
BRENTFORD
IN: None
OUT: Henrik Dalsgaard (free, FC Midtjylland)
BRIGHTON
IN: None
OUT: Christian Walton, Jose Izquierdo (released)
BURNLEY
IN: None
OUT: Robbie Brady (released)
CHELSEA
IN: None
OUT: Marco Van Ginkel, Willy Caballero, Jamal Blackman, Danilo Pantic, Izzy Brown (released)
CRYSTAL PALACE
IN: None
OUT: Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Joel Ward, Connor Wickham, Sam Woods (released).
EVERTON
IN: None
OUT: Theo Walcott (free, Southampton), Matthew Pennington (free, Shrewsbury), Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic (released).
LEEDS UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Ouasim Bouy, Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez, Eunan O’Kane (released)
LEICESTER CITY
IN: None
OUT: Christian Fuchs, Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired)
LIVERPOOL
IN: Ibrahima Konate (£36m, RB Leipzig)
OUT: Georginio Wijnaldum (free, PSG)
MANCHESTER CITY
IN: None
OUT: Sergio Aguero (free, Barcelona), Eric Garcia (free, Barcelona), Fernandinho (released), Daniel Grimshaw (free, Blackpool).
MANCHESTER UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira (released)
NEWCASTLE UNITED
IN: None
OUT: Andy Carroll, Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu (released)
NORWICH CITY
IN: None
OUT: Emiliano Buendia (£35m, Aston Villa),Mario Vrancic, Orjan Nyland (released)
SOUTHAMPTON
IN: Theo Walcott (free, Everton)
OUT: Ryan Bertrand, Josh Sims, Jake Hesketh (released)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
IN: None
OUT: Juan Foyth (£13m, Villarreal), Danny Rose, Paulo Gazzaniga (released)
WATFORD
IN: Imran Louza (£9m, Nantes), Mattie Pollock (£250,000, Grimsby), Kwadwo Baah (undisclosed, Rochdale)
OUT: Craig Dawson (£2m, West Ham), Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair (released)
WEST HAM
IN: Craig Dawson (£2m, Watford)
OUT: Fabian Balbuena (released), Dapo Afolayan (free, Bolton).
WOLVES
IN: None
OUT: None