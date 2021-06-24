TRANSFER: PSG agree deal to sign Hakimi from Inter Milan

Inter look set to make a substantial profit on right wing back Achraf Hakimi as PSG have agreed terms on a deal worth €70m (£60m) for the Moroccan.

Hakimi has enjoyed a formidable season since heading to Serie A last summer, playing a key role in the Nerazzurri’s historic title win. They eventually finished the campaign 12 points clear of second-placed AC Milan, with Hakimi’s seven goals and ten assists playing a central part in getting them there.

ALSO READ: Nigerian midfielder, Frank Onyeka set to join Premier League new boys, Brentford

The Real Madrid academy graduate has caught the eye with his creativity and explosive engine down the right, and while Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move in the past, it now seems as if PSG have moved to the front of the queue.

Various reports, stemming from ESPN, claim the Ligue 1 side have agreed terms on a deal worth around £60m for his signature. They had hoped to make more, but it represents a 50% markup on what they paid for him a year ago, and considering their current financial predicament, it’s sensible business from the Italian champions.

ALSO READ: Southerners provoking North to spark crisis — ACF

It’s claimed that Hakimi was keen on the move, and had been pushing for it to happen ever since their interest first emerged over a month ago. It’s believed he has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal in the French capital, and the deal could be announced imminently.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness) say Chelsea have made a ‘desperate’ last ditch bid of €55m plus Marcos Alonso. There is also the possibility of a straight €65m deal with Inter sending €10m back later, but regardless PSG are thought to be out in front in the race for Hakimi.

Hakimi, who has now impressed in two of Europe’s big five leagues after his stellar two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund, will become PSG’s third summer signing after the free transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum and the imminent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

Agency Report

Vanguard News Nigeria