Popular Nigerian artiste, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don Vs, has said that his genre of music is uniquely traditional pop.

Don Vs, whose music career started in Benin City, Edo State in 2004 he loves his own genre because he has been able to use it easily pass his message to the people

“My genre of music is traditional pop. I love traditional pop because it’s easy to pass message to the world, and more importantly, to also make people enjoy our priceless Edo language,” said Don Vs.

Speaking on what inspired his song ‘Osasu’ in Europe, Don Vs said that, “the song came due to the life some of our parents and siblings are living back in Nigeria.

“They believe that things are easy with us in the Diaspora, so when you send money to them for investments or development, what they do with the money is to spend it lavishly on unnecessary things which will not add values to their life. This is very bad. It is not easy to get money abroad,” he said’

To Don Vs, his best moment as an artiste in the Diaspora is “seeing myself passing a message to the world through my music, and hearing my song everywhere here in the Diaspora.”

While he could not think of any artiste to work with in the future now, Don Vs said that all musicians are good in their own right.

“I don’t have a specific artiste to work with, I will work with any of the artistes depending on the song.

“So all artistes are good and I will work with as many I can work with when the time comes,”, added Don Vs

