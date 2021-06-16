By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

Federal Housing Authority, FHA, has demolished hundreds of illegal structures in FESTAC Town, in the ongoing clean-up exercise of the area.

Over 500 stalls and makeshift shops were reportedly, demolished.

The Managing Director of the FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, had earlier issued a quit noticed to the illegal occupants to relocate, warning that the authority would demolish illegal structures in FESTAC and environs.

Traders count losses

Some of the victims, mostly women, were hostile and refused to speak to Vanguard at the scene as they expressed anger over the losses.

However, it was learned that about a week ago the traders were served quit notice with information that the demolition is to pave the way for construction of a road, and not because sold as been speculated.

Also, traders were allowed to take out their goods and valuables before the shops were demolished.

One of the victims, Mrs. Margret Bright, said her goods had been outside a day before her makeshift shop was destroyed. They called on the government to intervene as they have nowhere to go.

Also, a fish dealer in Agboju Market, Alhaja Tiawo, said: “We need help, as the government has demolished Agboju Market. I am an old woman; it is by selling fish that I use to provide for my children. Right now what do they want me to do? Should I start begging to feed my family?”

“We don’t have anywhere to go. We don’t have enough money to rent a small shop for three hundred thousand, and that is why we used the makeshift shop since we can’t afford to rent a shop. We were given seven days notice.”

Another victim, popularly known as Onyeze and his wife’s shop where they sell bags of rice, beans and yams, were part of the demolished market.

Onyeze said: “It has been barely two months since I rented my own shop that was pulled down along with the others, all the money I paid gone.”

