Fitness model and entrepreneur Savannah Wright started her fitness business from scratch, and after a lot of hard work, she has established herself as a leading influencer in the fitness world. The Founder of Get Fit With Sav, she runs a fitness program helping women transform their bodies through nutrition and working out. Now, Wright wants to help other entrepreneurs by sharing how to keep a positive attitude and mindset.

One thing that Wright says helped keep her on track and moving forward, even when she doubted herself or faced challenges was keeping a solid track of her vision. She suggests spelling out specifically who you want to be, what you want to do in the business, then plan out a path to get there. Once you define yourself, then you must be consistent about delivering that expectation.

Another area that is important to focus on is keeping an open mind. If something is not working, be open to change. Do not get so caught up in your idea of what something should be, that you let opportunities pass you by. Be open to new ideas, to new partnerships, and to new ways of doing things, and do not let yourself get too wrapped up in what might go wrong that you do not grow.

“You have to be open to manifesting things, to making the things you want to happen. It is a mindset, look at the world like you are going to conquer it, and then believe enough in yourself that you can make it happen,” Savannah Wright.

Wright points to maintaining confidence, as well as to using positive affirmations to keep oneself feeling good and motivated to get back up and give it a full effort every day. Mental health is a big priority, make time for that, give yourself downtime and time to do other things. You do not want to run yourself ragged, prioritize taking care of yourself mentally and physically.

Wright also discusses fear, and playing “what if?” Playing the game of “what if” is very detrimental because it starts to grow a fear of failure. Decisions made from fear may not be the best for you or your business, try not to let yourself get drawn into that type of thinking. Rather than thinking about what can go wrong, focus on what you have, and what you are doing right, and how you can continue to grow.

You can connect with Savannah on Instagram, and YouTube where she regularly shares fitness content. Learn more about her fitness program, Get Fit With Sav, on her website.