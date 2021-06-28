A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Tony Amechi, has congratulated the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as he clocks 64, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Chief Amechi who is the Chairman of the Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, in a statement made available to Newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital Sunday, described Senator Nwaoboshi as a humanitarian with good conscience and a beacon of hope to the hopeless adding that words are not enough for him to describe a man who has breathed life into Delta North politics.

At 64, Amechi stated that he is sure Nwaoboshi will live a glorious, long and prosperous life having paid his dues to humanity in service delivery to the people. Celebrating with the lawmaker who he added, is relentlessly driving development and growth in the lives of his constituents is the least one can do to appreciate a rare gem who has redefined and changed the political temperature of the oil-rich Delta State in general and Anioma nation in particular.

According to Chief Amechi who is the “AJUWA” of the Aboh Kingdom and the Onwa of Umusadege Utagba-Uno both in Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas respectively, the Foundation joins the entire world to celebrate the ‘Political Oracle’ at 64.

Chief Amechi, a philanthropist who is also a foremost investor in Nigeria’s bitumen industry stressed that Anioma people are lucky to have been blessed by Senator Nwaoboshi as he wishes him the best in all he does.

“I join the entire world to celebrate with Nwaoboshi and his loved ones on the occasion of his birthday. May the good God endow him with longevity in the land of the living.”

In the same vein, the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom welcomes the Senator who recently decamped to the APC saying, no decision could be better than exiting a non-productive bunch and a coalition against the good of the oil-rich Delta State.

The current Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state which was Nwaoboshi’s former Party, Chief Amechi noted, is fast drifting avoidably into one of the most deliberately impoverished states in Nigeria due to gross mismanagement of the commonwealth of the people adding that the only possible option was for an agent of positive and accelerated development like the lawmaker was to dissociate himself from the “anti masses” party.

The PDP, Chief Amechi maintained, is a hard sell and an unmarketable brand that the good people of Delta State in particular and Nigeria, in general, are rejecting due to its “shameful” trajectory which is mainly to underdevelop the nation using the instrumentality of wanton corruption and man inhumanity to man.

The party leader said, with Nwaoboshi in the progressives fold, the APC has become formidable and positioning to sack those he described as interlopers in Asaba Government House in 2023 and also deliver a bulk vote to the centre.

Over the weekend, the leadership of ward 5, in Aboh had unanimously adopted the Chairman of TAF as its leader as he was charged to nurture, foster and grow the party in Ndokwa nation standing on the plank of the ward.

“On the defection of the ‘Oracle’ to our party, the APC, we are happy to receive him. He has just exited a ruthless and reckless political party that had nothing good to offer the people except chronic poverty, mass illiteracy, despondency, mass unemployment…

“To any person or group of persons, Nwaoboshi is an asset that men of goodwill are happy to associate with. He has progressives blood runs through his veins. His exit from that dispenser of poverty called PDP is good riddance to bad rubbish.

Nwaoboshi was tired of pretence, he was fed up with the wickedness of that political party, he saw through the soulless agenda of the PDP against the people and he decided to exit the group and the Foundation applauds him. He is welcome into the party,” the vociferous CEO of TAF stated.