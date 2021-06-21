Nigeria’s Ese Brume celebrates her bronze medal in Doha.

By Ben Efe

Nigerian women 4x100m team has consolidated on their ratings of the top 16 Nations for the Tokyo Olympics as they finished 42.97sec in yesterday’s invitational relay contest of Athletic Federation of Nigeria trials.

The squad featuring Blessing Okagbare, Grace Nwokocha, Blessing Ogundiran and Rosemary Chukwuma battered the previously established time of 43.3 which put them at 16.

The men’s 4x100m team failed to make the expected mark of 38.0 they remain rooted at 18th. The quartet of Enoch Adegoke, Jerry Jakpa, Itsekiri Itseoritshe and Godson Brume managed to run 39.40seconds.

The Women’s 4x400m did not do better, as Patience Okon-George, Glory Patrick, Favour Ofili and Knowledge Omovo ran 3; 45. 33 seconds. Their male counterparts ran 3; 05.56 seconds to wave goodbye to the Tokyo Olympics.

Some of the athletes blamed the poor condition following the heavy downpour in Lagos yesterday. The two countries, Senegal and Zambia took part in yesterday’s relay events.

In the Women’s long jump, Ese Brume did 6.64m.

