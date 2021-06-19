By Ben Efe

Tobi Amusan’s mission to rewrite the 100m hurdles 12.44sec record held by Gloria Alozie was thwarted by malfunctioning timing devise at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olympic trials yesterday.

Amusan had dropped 12.55 secs in the semifinals and asked the cheering spectators to calm down. But when it mattered most at Yaba College of Technology sports complex, the timing devise jammed after the final race was flagged off much to the chagrin of officials and watching spectators.

Amusan was hand timed at 12.3secs and she was visibly angry at the development. However, the devise came back on during the men’s race, which Oyeniyi Adegoye of Customs won with 13.83 secs.

“It was a malfunction, which we did not envisage, there’s little we could have done to help the situation,” said one of the technical officials.

But former 400m runner Fatima Yusuf insisted that there could have been a back up, to prevent such a predicament.

In the women 200m race, Grace Nwaokocha ran 22.87secs to beat Tima Godbless who posted 23.44secs. Olayinka Olajide was third with 24.16secs.

Jerry Jakpa won the men’s race with 20.80secs, Gafaru Audi finished 20.85 secs, while Adelakun Fakorede finished third with 21.25secs.

The women 400m failed to provide any excitement as Patience Okon- George and Imaobong Nse Uko struggled for form and inspiration

Okon-George clocked 52.24secs, Knowledge Omovoh was second with 52.71secs and Nse Uko tapped at 52.84secs.

The events will continue today.

Vanguard News Nigeria