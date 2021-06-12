Aura Music’s finest ” in “TMP Offisial” is not planning on stepping the brakes anytime soon because it’s been full throttle ever since the Afro-Pop talent drops his “Astro Vibes EP” in the summer of 2020 and capping it last year with his banger

“Koporke” which had a guest verse from the “Gingo” himself “Dapo Tuburna”.

Over the previous months and the arrival of the new year, “TMP” has been constantly refining his sounds to suit all genre of music with the actualization of the a double “Amapiano” wave songs like “Amorawa” and also a collab with budding audio engineer “Bylinx” on “Alaye”. “

TMP” has maintained a sustainable upward trajectory in the Afrobeats music eco-system, even doing better with two songs all coming in the first half of 2021.

He and Bella Shmurda, fondly friends decided to take the relationship to the studio to create magic and they are out with “KIZO” produced by “Bylinx” & mixed/mastered by “Lord

Gabriels”.

Been “Kizo” Szn and it’s always an avenue to be in the “mood and forget love” so he and Bella Shmurda sang about.