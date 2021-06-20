A map of Nigeria

By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Luke 13:31-32 The same day there came certain of the Pharisees, saying unto him, Get thee out, and depart hence: for Herod will kill thee. And he said unto them, Go ye, and tell that fox, Behold, I cast out devils, and I do cures today and tomorrow, and the third day I shall be perfected.

All those who hitherto have been parading themselves as the heaven and earth of Nigeria, killing and abusing human beings who are created by God in his image are mere foxes and should get ready for that certain fierce judgement from heaven.

Let’s get the clear and correct perspectives of this fight.

God says he’s no business with the day to day running of this world as in Mark 4:26-29 below but he judges human beings at the end of their lives on earth. He’s given us life, whatever we do with it is our cup of tea.

Mar 4:26 And he said, So is the kingdom of God, as if a man should cast seed into the ground;

Mar 4:27 And should sleep, and rise night and day, and the seed should spring and grow up, he knoweth not how.

Mar 4:28 For the earth bringeth forth fruit of herself; first the blade, then the ear, after that the full corn in the ear.

Mar 4:29 But when the fruit is brought forth, immediately he putteth in the sickle, because the harvest is come.

Joh_12:31 Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be castout.

What Christ is saying in theparablein question is that even though God created the world and everything in it, he’s not involved in the daily interplay of forces on earth, neither is he responsible for peoples’ choice of actions and the overall management of the earth’s resources etc. but he only shows up at the “harvest” or when one exists the earth for judgement. God only intervenes on earth whenever he’s invited by his children who know that they have authority over Satan and that Satan had been judged and cast out for ever. Atheists are angry at God for not intervening whenever certain injustices occur on earth especially when children are mistreated but we are God’s creation and lack the power to change his own chosen methods.

The message of that parable is very straight forward, logical and in consonance with Christ’s sermons. For instance, he tells us that some people are Satan’s children, although they were created by God (obedience determines paternity in God) and that these people live by obeying the devil.So, theybecame Satan’s children by obeying him or doing his will. See this in John 8: 39-44 below.

Joh 8:39 They answered and said unto him, Abraham is our father. Jesus saith unto them, If ye were Abraham’s children, ye would do the works of Abraham.

Joh 8:40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

Joh 8:41 Ye do the deeds of your father. Then said they to him, We be not born of fornication; we have one Father, even God.

Joh 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

Joh 8:43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

If God is not in charge of human affairs as in Mark 4:26-29 and sinners actually obey the devil instead of God as in John 8:39-43, all quoted above, why and how did Paul come about his doctrine which asserts that God institutes every authority (government) on earth, insisting that we all should obey and pray for all peoples in authority?

That’s a bloody lie inserted to make slaves out of us but Christ opened the cage (the cage remains open for ever) and some of us elected to escape leaving behind those who love bondage. Paul was actually saying, for instance, that it was God who empowered Buhari and those in cohorts with him to lie and coerce their way to power just to unveil their real evil intents as soon as they had captured the instruments of state power.

Paul is also saying it’s God who set up SARS police in Nigeria to go about destroying innocent lives as we know it. According Paul’s false gospel, whenever politicians and their thugs are rigging elections, killing and suppressing their opponents, etc. just to capture the control and rulership over others, it’s God that’s doing all that and it’s the will of God. That’s terrible! Paul essentially character-assassinated God in many respects like teaching that Christ died as a sacrifice to God to make God merciful meaning that God wasn’t merciful enough originally to just forgive a repentant sinner without shedding a man’s blood. Christians believe this lie in spite of loads of caveats in the Bible telling us that God has no business with sacrifice of any kind, that all he requires is repentance from a sinner and the sinners’ disposition to also forgive others.

Jesus Christ never prayed for any nation, not even the nation of Israel because he knows that politics is squarely under the rule of the evil one (Mat 4:8 Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them; And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.)and that the concept of nations is evil but he prayed for his followers and for those who would join them later on. See this clearly stated in John 17 below.

Joh 17:9 I pray for them: I pray not for the world, but for them which thou hast given me; for they are thine.

Joh 17:20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;

If Abraham searched through the earth, looking for a nation of God but never found any, not even Israel was/is worthy to be called a nation of God by Abraham, it simply means that the concept of nations on earth is evil. All the nations on earth are evil nations simply because they are neither built nor run on the words/doctrines of Christ. So, people shouldn’t distract us with the example of contemporary Israel fighting with a physical human army and weapons because contemporary Israel is not of God.

Note carefully below that even though Abraham was living in the so-called land of promise, he lived as if he was in a strange country, living in makeshift tents because he knew that the promise of God could never really be fulfilled in this life. The reward of God for those who obey him has not been imagined by a human being.

Isa_64:4 For since the beginning of the world men have notheard, nor perceived by the ear, neither hath the eyeseen, O God, beside thee, what he hath prepared for him that waiteth for him.

Heb 11:8 By faith Abraham, when he was called to go out into a place which he should after receive for an inheritance, obeyed; and he went out, not knowing whither he went.

Heb 11:9 By faith he sojourned in the land of promise, as in a strange country, dwelling in tabernacles with Isaac and Jacob, the heirs with him of the same promise:

Heb 11:10 For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God.

So, why are the likes of Adeboye, TB Joshua, Kumuyi etc. praying for Nigeria and not for Christians or for children of God? Why are they so concerned about Nigeria’s political peace? Why are they always smiling as they visit these politicians (foxes) in their offices? And, why are they friendly with politicians whereas Pilate killed Christ (at the insistence of pastors), Herod killed John and Christ called Herod a fox? Do these pastors even know that politicians are foxes? The answer isn’t far-fetched, these pastors are politicians and servants of money (mammon)!

Please, forgive this brief digression. It’s intended to dispel the empty doctrine that we should submit to every authority because they were ostensibly set up by God but we have now seen that the doctrine is a blatant lie. A politician cannot be a child of God because he has to be everything to everybody just to win peoples’ approval. The politician must agree with everyone including extremists, pacifists, Christians, Muslims, idolaters, pro-life and prochoice people, sexually perverted LGBTQ, murderers, the elite and the masses, witchcraft societies like Ogboni, ARMOC, ECKANCA etc. How could a politician be a child of God?

Therefore, I ask, why are these foxes going berserk in Nigeria? Why don’t they know that the people that are killed daily, the innocent blood that is shed daily under their rulership are people created by God for his own glory? Why do they keep pointing fingers in the face of God? Why? Let’s hear the Psalmist ask the same questions.

Psa 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?

Psa 2:2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying,

Psa 2:3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

Psa 2:4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

Psa 2:5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.

Psa 2:6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

Psa 2:7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.

Psa 2:8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.

Psa 2:9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter’s vessel.

Psa 2:10 Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.

Psa 2:11 Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling.

Psa 2:12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.

Brethren, the above Psalm is exactly the situation in Nigeria and this Psalm should form the basis for our prayer warfare against these foxes who are currently making hopeless and empty threats against God’s kingdom. Open your mouth and call down judgement from heaven as it was on Sodom and Gomorrah, Herod, Pharaoh, etc. We have had thieves and robbers leading the church who would never lead us to pray the right prayers because they are in cohorts with the destroyers.

God is the judge of the whole earth and he always judges righteously. Remember, the case of Sodom, as in all cases, he got the report of their sins in heaven! We have to report the unspeakable evil in Nigeria to God and ask for judgement from heaven. Whether Nigeria exists or not is in your hands and Nigeria’s continued existence is not God’s business as he’s only interested in his children. The servants have been too long on the horses while the princes keep tracking the streets! I’m not talking about finance here but about the control of our destinies. We must be able to serve our God in peace. We have been charged to occupy till Christ’s return and we also know that whosoever doesn’t want Christ to reign over him is meant for destruction by God himself. We don’t take laws into our hands as we are not those who fight and kill others in the name of their dead god who relies on men to save it. We aren’t religious terrorists.

Luk 19:26 For I say unto you, That unto every one which has shall be given; and from him that has not, even that he has shall be taken away from him.

Luk 19:27 But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.

If, in fact, God parted the red sea to save his children, brought down the walls of Jericho by just sounding the trumpets, walked on water, put a man in the belly of a whale for three days before causing the whale to vomithim alive ashore, sustained Christ in prayer for fourty days and forty nights without food or medicine, healed people born blind, raised people from the dead including a man who’s been buried for four days, cleansed lepers, used fives cookies and two pieces of fish to feed five thousand people (apart from women and children) with plenty remainder food, etc. why should there be anything we couldn’t accomplish today in his name alone without using physical equipment?

Christ stopped Peter from fighting physically because we are the sheep of his pasture and must rely totally on him for everything including defense. Blind pastors teach that we’re supposed to fight with physical weapons since Christ told his disciples to sell their cloths and buy swords in Lk 22 below.

Luk 22:35 And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye anything? And they said, Nothing.

Luk 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.

Luk 22:37 For I say unto you, that this that is written must yet be accomplished in me, And he was reckoned among the transgressors: for the things concerning me have an end.

Luk 22:38 And they said, Lord, behold, here are two swords. And he said unto them, It is enough.

This is the problem with the Bible, speaking from both sides of the mouth. Precisely for this reason have I been preaching that we all should stay long enough on just Christ’s teachings in any version of the Bible so we master his style and theme. Then, we could tell when he’s the one speaking or people are just trying to put words into his mouth.

Since he forbade Peter from fighting physically, accomplished everything in his ministry spiritually, why should he make a volte farce by again commanding his followers to purchase physical weapons to fight physically? Is the kingdom no longer spiritual? Is God no more a spirit and worshipped spiritually? If one case is true, the second case must be a lie. Jesus Christ is a peacemaker, not a trouble maker or street fighter like one fake prophet of one demonic religion (every religion is demonic, anyway) which is fighting everyone all over the world.

We are only praying for God to bring down his kingdom, judge those who’re opposed to his righteousness and enforce his rule by himself. Our God is the living God (not a living God) and he’s more than able to save his children who call on him daily. Below is God’s testimony about Christ (and us!):

Mat 12:18 Behold my servant, whom I have chosen; my beloved, in whom my soul is well pleased: I will put my spirit upon him, and he shall shew judgment to the Gentiles.

Mat 12:19 He shall not strive, nor cry; neither shall any man hear his voice in the streets.

Mat 12:20 A bruised reed shall he not break, and smoking flax shall he not quench, till he send forth judgment unto victory.

Mat 12:21 And in his name shall the Gentiles trust.

Remember the episode where some Samaritans wanted a confrontation with Christ and his followers recommended a fight to teach the enemies a lesson as Elijah taught his enemies but Christ rejected their counsel on the grounds that he’s not operating with the same spirit that Elijah operated with but he’s the same Christ who chased away money worshippers from the church, flogging them and throwing away their merchandise.

Please, understand that the zeal of God’s kingdom is what consumed Christ, not any need for self-preservation etc. and that’s exactly the case we’re making here. God’s kingdom has come under attack in Nigeria, in fact, some foxes think they could war against God’s church but God himself would teach them the lesson of their lives. Nigerian Christians won’t fail like their counterparts in Turkey, and the middle east.

So, neither Christ nor we are allowed to use a physical means to achieve a spiritual end. God is spiritual and so is everything about him. He answers prayers (the right prayers) and we know that very well, what then is our problem? Did he not tell us that he could ask for a legion of angels from heaven to come down and fight for him if he thought it was necessary to fight? You see, one thing is whether or not it’s necessary to fight and the other is how to fight and it’s obvious that whenever it becomes necessary to fight, the obvious “how” is spiritual which could include asking for angelic intervention in the fight.

Why don’t we go on and ask for legions of angels from heaven to fight this fight for us, commanding them to do whatever we want done in this current situation? If these foxes won’t back down from dragging all of us to a needless war, this is clearly the time to fight them from heaven including binding and casting out the evil spirit behind them. Their strong hold must now be brought down and into hell and Satan, their master, must get lost!!!

You that call yourself a watchman, what about the night? What exactly do you do at night? The night time is for sleeping for normal human beings but it’s a time to ask God questions by those who know their rights.

Isa_21:11-12 The burden of Dumah. He calleth to me out of Seir, Watchman, what of the night? Watchman, what of the night?The watchman said, The morning cometh, and also the night: if ye will enquire, enquire ye: return, come.

Pro_24:10 If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength issmall.

Arise, sons of the living God and pray now!

+234(0)708-187-1082 littleflock4@gmail.com