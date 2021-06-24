By Emmanuel Elebeke

The celebration was one of a kind from the beginning of the event to the final performance with Nigerian Singer Omah lay. Mrs Isi Adeenike Adeeko, founder of Tiki Cultures and Lifestyle, and serial entrepreneur talking to our correspondent said, “Tiki Cultures, abuja is known as a home for creativity & fun, we have infused, music, food, art and fun in one spot, this has been our signature since we opened to the public, in 2018. Also, it is always great thing to celebrate milestones, no one can take those memories away”, She added.

At about 5pm guest started arriving in their luxurious cars and colourful and vibrant outfits. Guests took pictures at the photo booths. The wonderful hostesses were available to usher clients to their reserved tables, the walk way was decorated in an Afro Caribbean theme to give the venue more glam.

The event was hosted by Olisa Adibua, other celebrities & dignitaries like Omah Lay, Uti Nwachukwu, Billionaire hospitality DUO, Uyi Ogbebor and Ayokunle Akinbode, Ambassador Karo Ekewenu, Jeff Nweke of Big brother Naija, Joe Abdallah of Big brother Naija who created a wonderful body art on stage, Eseosa Ogbebor of Moscow underground, Bema Ebewuike, Amuta Stone, Darlintino, Jumoke Olowolagba, Obitaris of Taris styling, Tevriss, Chef Taylor, Chef Victor of Vhorgers and many more abuja socialites and celebrities.

Tiki Cultures which is also a home for Abuja creatives had lots of creatives in attendance.

Omah lay’s performance was extremely captivating as fans sang along and celebrated with Tiki Cultures. It was the singers first time visiting Tiki Cultures and he took his time to connect with his fans.

Idez dancers also thrilled the audience with their Afro Caribbean performances. There were other performances from Amuta stone, Oscar Vybez, Obizee, Juno, Kamsee, Shine band, Dj Avatar, Dj Young Gee, Dj Xmix, & DJ Funk. The Hypeman were Jimmy, Alien Lamba, and Sir Timmy. The event was powered by Moet and Chandon, and supported by Moscow underground. Also fully securing the venue was KAS Security, to keep the celebrities and guests safe.

Speaking with Adesua of Adesua Pr, she noted it was a successful event. As there were lots of performances which the audience enjoyed and goodie bags too were handed out, She congratulated Tiki cultures on its 2nd anniversary and wished them well.