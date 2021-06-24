Photo: Dein of Agbor with Chief of Staff to President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, during his visit

By Emma Amaize,

His Majesty, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State, has stormed the Presidency in Abuja to lodge his concerns over the warning by unidentified Fulani Jihadists to cause mayhem at Agbor and Asaba, the state capital, over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s strong support for the ban against open grazing of cattle ratified by Governors of the 17 Southern States.

The Agbor monarch confirmed to Vanguard, yesterday, that he met weekend, with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari to discuss the threat, general insecurity in the country, and proffer solutions.

Dein of Agbor, who just returned from overseas, is expected to continue with further consultation on the way out with Governor Okowa, who he said “has been an amazing example of humility, wisdom and fortitude as he continues to pilot the affairs of Delta.”

He was very appreciative of the early support and prayers already received from the new, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah.

The Chief of Staff, disturbed by the threats by faceless Jihadists, as narrated by the monarch, called for understanding and support by all so that the hydra-headed issue of insecurity facing the country could be addressed once and for all.

He, however, expressed his strong confidence in the capacity of the President to find a lasting solution to the insecurity situation in the country; and assured the monarch that the Delta State situation, and particularly that of Agbor, were not being taken lightly.

Both front-runners shared their thoughts on the many possible ways of tackling the insecurity situation, and agreed that there was urgent need to bring all stakeholders together for a peaceful and meaningful dialogue.

Professor Gambari assured His Majesty that he would continue to contribute his quota in the Presidency by doing the job expected of him.

He also assured him that he would continue to preach and promote peaceful co-existence among all the sub-national parts of the country, as well as implore leaders at that level to collectively take measures to restore law and order in their states, as well as the safety of citizens and visitors.

They agreed that lessening the fear, tension and uncertainties in the country are crucial, as it will afford the Federal Government the much desired environment to seek for lasting solution to the worrying state of insecurity. They discussed other issues of concern in the country, including the state of the economy and social infrastructure.

However, they agreed that for government to make significant impact in the economy, there was need to restore confidence that Nigeria is still safe to do business in.

While thanking the Chief of Staff for his unalloyed patriotism to Mr. President and the country, HM stressed “the need for all citizens to join hands towards the reduction of tension and uncertainties that pervade the nation.”

“I thank the elders, men, women and youths of Agbor as well as the various tribes and people that have made Agbor their home, including the Hausa and Fulani communities for showing such restraint, trust and confidence in him in the face of the threat. I enjoin you all to continue to support him in the rebuilding of Nigeria.”

The Dein also expressed gratitude also to the DSS, Commissioner of Police, Delta state, Ari Mohammed Ali, Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Agbor, Rex and especially Ime Udofia whom he referred to as an exceptional Area Commander “for his stern but peaceful approach to the security situation under his command.”

