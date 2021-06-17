By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has condemned the threat on the life of the EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdurasheed Bawa, saying it was the handiwork of corrupt individuals bent on seeing the collapse of Nigeria.

Corruption,the Arewa youths said is a very dengerous cankerworm that has eaten deep into the nigerian system thus causing the country to always be left behind in many aspects of development despite revenue generated from oil and non oil sectors.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday ,Comrade

Mohammed Salihu DanlamI ,Speaker Arewa Youth Assembly,said corruption

has destroyed Nigeria ‘s image within the comity of nations and has potrayed every nigerian as a corrupt individual despite efforts put in place by the current adminstration to bringing corruption to a logical end.

According to him , “yet the few ones who believe in that trade mark are not willing to stop it, rather they could have the

courage to confront our anti- corruption czar with series of threats.Many Nigerians have enriched themselves through these means at the detriment of other Nigerians.”

“Money meant for infrastructure, health, education, roads, etc has over the years been illegally embezzled by a few, who uses the same money stolen to intimidate, harass, torture and enslave other Nigerians.

As concerned Nigerians, our objective and mission are to see how to end corruption in Nigeria. that’s the sole reason we gave President. Buhari our support at the eve of 2015 general elections. President Muhammadu Buhari as an anti-corruption crusader emerged as Nigeria President in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

“Today we are proud President Buhari appointed one of the best and youth as the EFCC Chairman, who all Nigerians are pleased with in the way and manner he is fighting corruption and giving our country a facelift in the fight against corruption. “

The Arewa youths, however, lamented that to their greatest surprise, “this young man’s life has been in danger as few highly corrupt elite in the society are threatening his life for doing his job diligently.”

“This threat should not be taken for granted. We as youths of this country have shown our support and respect for the chairman from when he was appointed and we are ready to stand behind him to accomplish his task. Any attack or threat on the chairman is a threat on us and we will be forced to investigate who made the threat and will use the law to deal with the person directly to act as deterrence to any other person nursing such thought.”

“Mr. Bawa must be supported by all well meaning Nigerians to bring corruption to a stand still. He needs our support and prayers Just few months that he assumed office as the head of the anti graft agency, his achievements has suppassed all his predecessors,” they said.

This intelligent, workaholic, and focused youth has achieved very much in this short period.

“We have faith that the current EFCC chairman is no doubt a beacon to reckon with in the fight against corruption and we as a nation have to stand by him in action and prayers. we will not tolerate any threat to his life or any staff of the commission.”

“He must not be deterred from doing the right thing. we are ready to fight any individual or group of individuals that threatens him,”the youths said.

Vanguard News Nigeria