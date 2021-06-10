Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By Soni Daniel and Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Despite growing calls by secessionists for the breakup of Nigeria, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday, said the unity of the country cannot be traded for money or other selfish motives.

The governor, who said this while speaking at the official unveiling of nine books on the National Youth Service Corps and a film ‘Call to Service’ in commemoration of the 48th anniversary of the Scheme in Abuja, maintained that there was no reason to discontinue the NYSC.

He said, “Just as there is no price for security, there is also no price for unity, and the NYSC defines the unity of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: School sacks teacher for alleged child molestation in Nasarawa

“If there’s anybody to talk to you about profitability, you are looking at one here. If you’re looking at money here, I was the managing director of African Petroleum, the group managing director of Dangote, and the managing director of Sadiq Petroleum Nigeria Limited. I have stayed where we have taken companies and actually returned profits to shareholders. I know the value of money and I know what it takes to make money, but there’s actually no price for unity.”

According to him, the NYSC was floated 48 years ago when a lot of the people who are calling for the disintegration of Nigeria were not born.

Therefore, he said, they may not be aware of the level of devastation that trailed the Biafra civil war which necessitated the establishment of the Scheme.

ALSO READ: Illegal Possession of AK-47: My shoot-on-sight directive remains — Buhari

Speaking also at the event, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, said the National Assembly had no plan to abolish the NYSC.

According to him, the NYSC is the most successful national programme for fostering national unity.

Recall that Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, had in a Bill that has passed the second reading in the National Assembly called for the scrapping of the scheme.

However, Adaramodu said: “Anybody is free to sponsor a bill, but the speaker and the rest of the house believe that the scheme has come to stay in Nigeria.

“The scheme is going nowhere and it is not the plan of the National Assembly to scrap it. I want to let you know that we are with you and for you. We are fully with you, we are together.

He noted that the NYSC has remained the most successful national programme in Nigeria’s history.

Vanguard News Nigeria