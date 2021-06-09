A map of Nigeria

Flays Gov el-Rufai for increasing Kaduna varsity fees after sack of workers

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC,Ayuba Wabba, Wednesday,flayed the governor of Kaduna State,Nasir el-Rufai over increment by over 500 percent in the school fees of the state university.

Wabba said the action of the governor which came at a time he carried out mass sack of state workers was in bad fate, saying reasons adduced by the governor for the action were not tenable.

This was as he warned against giving

children of the poor quality education, saying denying them good and quality eduction through exorbitant school fees was counter-productive as according to him, the children could take to crimes and other social vices threatening the security of the society.

The NLC President,who spoke at the 3rd National Quadrennial Conference of the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education,SSUCOEN, held in Abuja, particularly said insecurity will persist in Nigeria and Kaduna State in particular, owing to nonchalant attitude of those in governance to the welfare of the citizens.

“It is surprising that after after sacking these workers,he also increased the school fees of the state university by also 500 percent. The children of the poor affected mostly by this governor’s decision went on protest and today,the school has been shut down.

“The children of the poor who are being pushed out of schools due to high school fees thus denying the quality education may take to crimes thus threatening the security of the society.

” Unless we look at this,the insecurity threatening the country would persist,’he said.

He accused the governor of sacking workers under the guise of competency, saying the governor’s motive was beyond what he churned out to the public as reasons.

According to him,since the attainment of independence in 1960, successive governments in Nigeria have churned out neo-liberal policies that tend to undermine the welfare of the workforce, which he said noted ,was the major vehicle for wealth creation.

Wabba carpeted the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El’Rufai, describing him as one that would go down in history for degrading the dignity of Nigerian workers.

NLC alleged that in one full swoop El’Rufai laid off 21,000 teachers and replaced them with contract staff who till date have not been given letters of engagement.

He said with N50.7 billion Internally Generated Revenue of the state in 2020 alone, the governor cannot claim to lack funds to pay minimum wage of just N30, 000.

According to the NLC President, insecurity is thriving in Nigeria because a lot of the dependants of those who have been laid off are taking to crime as a means to survive, a development that is alien to advanced nations of the world.

He said more often than not, politicians make promises to electorates they cannot keep, including engaging in manipulation of the workforce, exploiting their venerability because of their poor economic status.

“Its not surprising that today collective bargaining agreements are not respected, meanwhile there is nowhere in the world where such things obtain, for the working class in Nigeria, I am pained to say that it is not yet Uhuru.

“Workers are at pains because their labour is no longer seen as priority and respected, therefore we must continue to say no to neo-liberal policies of government, devaluation of the naira has affected workers the most, all these contribute to security challenges we are currently grappling with, “he said.

On his part, SSUCOEN President, Danladi Ali Msheliza in his keynote address, urged the federal government to have a rethink on the kind of attention it pays to the foundation of teachers,especially when teachers will remain a catalyst for the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

According to him, a situation where teaching profession continues to grapple with inconsistent policies around education, like the shoddy implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System IPPIS, non-implementation of collective bargaining agreements speaks poorly of a nation that is focus driven.

“Our students are children of the masses and the downtrodden, who are voiceless…We must therefore, be the voice of our students and their parents.

“We have seen lack of political will and respect for agreements duly entered into between unions and government both State & Federal levels e.g. the 2010 FGN/SSUCOEN agreement and many other agreements.

“Also regrettable is the non implementation of 65 years retirement age for non-teaching staff in state owned Colleges of Education, including non release of White Paper on the 2014 Presidential Visitation Panel Report and the Presidential Needs Assessment Report (2012).

“As well as the review of the Acts Establishing Federal Colleges of Education, and NCCE, including the stalled renegotiation of the 2010 FGN/SSUCOEN Agreement, inadequate infrastructure Classrooms, Laboratories, Libraries, Staff offIces, Students’ Hostels among others, “Msheliza lamented.