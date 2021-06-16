The winner of the stage, Season 2, Okeke Ndozianyi Paschal

By Ike Uchechukwu

The winner of the stage, Season 2, Okeke Ndozianyi Paschal has described the Organiser of the show, Mr Rex Mafiana as a man with youth empowerment at heart and sincere love for talents development in Nigeria.

He made the assertion in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday stressing that “The Stage Season 2” was a great platform that has given a lot of young people with talent an opportunity to broaden their horizon and also created a solid pedestal for them to shine and excel.

The actor cum content creator, who is also a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt said meeting Mr Rex has created opportunities for him to learn a lot.

His words :”The stage is a great platform and I want to specially thank Mr Rex Mafiana the Sole Sponsor of The Stage Season 1 and Season 2.

“The man has a heart for youth empowerment and sincere love for talents in Nigeria. I happen to have been opportuned to meet him twice and these times he has not only birthed wisdom in me but also talked to me as a father and it goes a long way to show his sincere heart for the love of This Empowerment platform called The Stage.

“I Wan to say kudos to him and to the entire team of “The Stage and Konnectore and to my fans out there, I am never letting you guys down, I will keep scratching the surface and winning for us.

“I am a content creator, Host, visionary, Producer I have done a lot as an entrepreneur including nylon business, Entertainment Business, Stage plays, acting, creating video content, doing little skits and basically developing my skills while hoping for a bigger platform.

“Meeting people that would be beneficial to pushing me to the next level of life and getting the platform to starting my acting and producing career professionally would be my next goal

“Sincerely speaking, I have a sense of fulfillment, a feeling of being on the right track of my life and it increases my faith to seeing my vision coming to reality, that’s what winning the Stage Season 2 has done to my confidence and persona .

” And I moved to also give to the world something that won’t leave the minds of the people in centuries through the movies and content I bring to them

“Also , I am now Brand Ambassador for Konnectore, The stage Nigeria by virtue of winning. I hope to receive more, keeping my fingers itching and scratching the surface

” I came into the stage season 2 competition not personally knowing any of the sponsors or organizers, I only had my faith, my talent and my fans.. So I can actually say that in “The Stage ” competition anyone can win, just have an outstanding talent and believe in what you have and give your all into pushing yourself and you will surely succeed, he said .

On his part , the Sponsor of the show, Mr Rex Mafiana said the Seven weeks of premium entertainment from 20 contestants was a booster for him to do more for Nigerian youths.

“The Stage season 2 ended with Actor Okeke Pascal @Paschalchrix_concept emerging as the winner in the most nailbiting and dramatic of fashions.

“He went away with 3million naira and a brand new Hyundai Accent car while the 1st runner up rapper @Diara_charles left with 2million and the 2nd runner up rapper @callmee_will got 1 million.

He said the grand finale was live-streamed on youtube @The Stage Nigeria and Wazobia max tv on DStv adding that “if you missed out do not worry as season three promises to be bigger as The Stage plans to invade Africa”.