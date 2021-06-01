The Avuna Group Launches a First of its Kind Business Academy

Kindly Share This Story:

According to financial experts, about 80 per cent of Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs in Nigeria fail within the first five years of their existence due to lack of experience and other wrong business practices.

With the urgency to save businesses from failing due to lack of capacity on business owners, The Avuna Group today announced the launch of The Avuna Business Academy. The academy will address the vast knowledge gap hampering the growth and sustainability of most businesses in Africa.

The institution will focus on functional business literacy to provide resources and tools for MSMEs to thrive and equip business owners with the required knowledge to scale their businesses.

Other value-added services include cost reduction, free sign-up for tutees, mobile compatibility, learning flexibility, awarding of certificates, access to business grants, discounted business service opportunities, real-world scenarios that allow learners to practice their skills and high-quality interactive content in different formats.

Speaking at the academy, the Head Investment Analyst, Avuna Group, Mr Brian Edwards, asserted that the courses have been designed with wisdom from the brightest minds in the business to prepare entrepreneurs and business owners to lead and thrive in the African business environment. He opines that it should be the vision of every generation of business leaders to analyse the difficulties and make sincere efforts to solve them for ages to come. As Africans, the call to duty is louder than ever!

“At the inception of the Avuna group, we had a huge focus on MSMEs and scaling small businesses by providing finance; we learnt very quickly that funding was only a fraction of the debilitating factors working against MSMEs. There was a knowledge gap and certain fundamentals required for sustainability (not survival) were largely lacking. We eventually scaled down on our MSME portfolio and did more advisory work with our existing partners. This experience led us to create the Avuna Academy where we aim to provide MSMEs with the requisite knowledge for growth”, he concluded.

The academy is an e-learning platform that offers anyone from anywhere access to business-related courses from various business experts who will be on-boarded onto the platform as “tutor”. The project team led by Oreoluwa Enitan (Business Development Officer, Avuna Group) calls on tutors, course creators and other stakeholders to embrace community, not competition. It allows them to impact society by shaping the next generation through the provision of necessary business tools, knowledge to start and grow their businesses successfully, earning revenue, and influencing business culture in the future.

With the Avuna Business Academy, it’s a breath of fresh air for entrepreneurs, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs looking for practical knowledge to launch, scale and sustain their businesses.

