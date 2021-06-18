Member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has thanked and commended the selfless efforts of various women and youth groups for thier love, loyalty and unflinching support.

Osanebi who was practically ‘besieged’ today in his Asaba residence by different women and youth groups after the house of assembly seating, welcomed them for coming as he thanked them for thier sacrifices and selflessness.

“I don’t know how to thank you all for your love and selfless dedication. Even without me giving you people a dime, you have continued in your prayers, support and dedication to our course,”. He said.

“Not just you but all others, not present here. Even some have tried to reach us severally but chance and time have not permitted us.” He added.

“I want to reassure you all that no one identifies with me genuinely and will be ashamed. My God will continue to protect and bless you all.” Osanebi underlined.

Osanebi immediately ordered a special purpose tricycle for one of the physically challenged supporters, for mobility and half a million naira to support his musical career.

The gospel musician thrilled the gathering with his gospel songs that were specially dedicated to Osanebi.

He further charged the supporters to continue to strengthen their network and begin to mobilise their people for the forth coming voters registration exercise.

Earlier in his presentation, Comrade Don Chibuzor, revealed that they were overwhelmed identifying with the empowerment master, adding that doors have been opening to them, because they identify with him.

One of the the women leader, Mrs. Ann Olise on behalf of the women, declared thier continual support for Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, anywhere, anytime.

Some of the groups that came around to identify with the lawmaker toady were : Osanebi Gallant Women, 100% support Group, Osanebi Girls, Osanebi fans, e.t.c.