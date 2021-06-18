By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The chronic security challenges facing Nigeria have been linked to five pillars which support the menace to fester.

The pillars identified as “guns, drugs, forests, motorcycle and impunity,” a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Communications, Bayero University Kano, BUK, Dr. Bala Muhammad noted if tackled, will effectively curb terrorism and other forms of criminality in the nation.

Speaking in Jos at a two-day workshop on Humanitarian Reporting organized by the International Community of Red Cross, ICRC for journalists from 10 States in the north, the veteran communicator stressed, “According to my research, insecurity in Nigeria has five pillars. Nigerians can stand up against any enemy, unfortunately the guns, represented by AK47 all over this country, prevent us.

“That is why the criminals and the terrorists have the upper hand. That is pillar of insecurity number one. Whatever government can do, whatever ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations can do, we must see to an end of proliferation of small arms in African countries.

“Pillar number two is drugs, no criminal, no terrorist does what they do unless they are high on some substance especially tramadol. This is a legitimate drug but abused in overdose and is being smuggled, manufactured illegally and imported into this country.

“A research I read said a small country close to Nigeria is the second highest importer of the drug after the United States. Go and do your homework, find it on google, it is there.

This tells you that those drugs are being imported for the benefit or detriment of Nigeria. Every criminal is high on some substance that is why they can be so wicked, so brutal.

“The third, most of the hideouts of criminals, the terrorists are the forests that we have, they should be a national policy on what to do with our forests. If criminals can hit and run and hide in the forest, then there is a problem, we should now think about what to do about our forests. Sambisa forest, whatever forest, no criminal will exist if there is no place to hide because communities will not allow them.”

He added, “Number four pillar is motorcycle. It is a shame a country like Nigeria continue to allow motorcycles to be imported everyday into the country when we know it is the mobility of the criminals. Even in ransom payment, the terrorists ask for motorcycles.

“We know they are legitimate uses for motorcycles for villagers but how do we allow those motorcycles to go to the terrorists without putting a pin or a chip where the security agencies will monitor the movement of every motorcycle in this country. How can you have 300 criminals on motorcycle and abducting 200 students, how can that happen?

“Number five is impunity, it seems our security agencies are not very ready to tackle insecurity, because many people believe and some of them with hard facts that when people are kidnapped, they will say but we were very near to where there was a patrol or a checkpoint how can that happen? When they raise alarm, they are not getting the necessary help, why is it that government cannot take control of Kaduna-Abuja road?

“Why can’t we have a patrol convey every hour between Kaduna and Abuja to show who owns the road? Go to the toll gate in Kaduna and every motorist will join the convoy with the military in the front, in the middle and at the back and they take them to the toll gate at Tafa in Abuja. This is about one-hour drive and this is the most dangerous part of the road. Why can’t government do that? That is impunity.

“Why are all these people doing what they are doing and there is no drone showing us where the people, the victims are taken to, we must do something about this.”

Earlier, the ICRC urged journalists to always report humanitarian issues emanating from conflicts objectively in line with International Humanitarian Law, IHL.

The Communication Field Officer of ICRC, Jos sub-delegation, Patience Nanklin-Yawus, who explained the workings of the IHL called on journalists to always maintain neutrality, impartiality and independence while reporting humanitarian issues.

Also, Aliyu Dawobe, Public Communication Officer ICRC, Abuja, stated that available data has shown that, 1, 402 journalists were killed across the world from 1992 to 2021 in conflicts related situations and appealed to state and non-state actors engaged in conflicts to respect IHL to enable victims, the wounded; the sick get humanitarian support.