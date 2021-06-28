By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Troubles have continued to trail the primary election of the Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC which is to bring on board chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

Apart from Kanam local government area where imposters were arrested allegedly trying to disrupt the process, members in Riyom local government area accused officials of inflating figures to favour a preferred candidate.

In Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, the exercise did not take place yet candidates have allegedly emerged, some aspirants say.

Piqued by the development, a mass protest erupted as aggrieved members assembled at the Party Secretariat in Doemak, a community demanding for an immediate reverse.

Addressing the protesting APC party supporters, one of the chairmanship aspirants, Magdalene Nanyil, said those who were given the mandate to conduct party primaries could not reach Qua’an Pan for the exercise.

She said the purported names of candidates allegedly submitted to the party executive were not winners of the said primary election.

Her words, “We were told on Wednesday to converge here at the Party Secretariat in Doemak for the party primaries, but the people didn’t come, we all waited here till night fall, but none of them came to conduct the party primaries.

“This afternoon, (Thursday), we were informed that names of candidates from Qua’an Pan have been submitted to the Party Secretariat in Jos, we won’t accepted that; that is why we are calling on the leader of the party, Governor Simon Lalong to quickly intervene so that the decision can be reversed for the interest of all party faithful.”

She described the decision as the “injustice of the highest order” that won’t be tolerated as she threatened legal redress.

The protestants were seen carrying various placards accusing some APC stakeholders from the locality of masterminding the act.

They also alleged that APC stakeholders of Qua’an Pan shortchanged popularly accepted aspirants at the detriment of a few individuals.

Responding to the development, the Party, through its Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Bashir Sati appealed for calm saying an appeal panel has been set up for aggrieved members to table their complaints.

His words, “Following the successful conduct of the APC primary election, our attention has been drawn to an unauthorized circulation of a fake list of purported winners of the election on social media.

“Members of the party should disregard the message and avoid statements that will promote the agenda of mischief makers.

“This clarification has become necessary in order to ensure that no member of the Party is misled.

“The APC management will use the appropriate channels of communication to announce the result of the Party primaries in due course.

“Furthermore, the Party faithful are advised to channel all complaints arising from the primaries to the Appeal Panel at the State Party Secretariat.

“As a listening Party, we assure all our teeming supporters that all complaints and grievances will be properly addressed. We hereby urge our members and the public to remain calm and law abiding.”