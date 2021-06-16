By Adeola Badru

Violence and unrest gripped the Iwo-Road axis of Oyo State, as boys of chairman of the Park Management System, PMS, Alh. Lamidi Mukaila, aka Auxiliary, allegedly clashed with phone sellers on Wednesday evening, which resulted in the death of one person whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Miffed by the development, angry youths in the area in their hundreds stormed the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat, to stage a protest, carrying the lifeless body of the victim.

The angry youths who demanded to see Governor Seyi Makinde, were seen shouting the name of Auxiliary to have been involved in the incident that led to the death of the middle-aged man.

Top government officials, security advisers, and aides of Governor Makinde were trying to appeal to the angry youths for calm.

As of the time of filing this report, the lifeless body has been taken to a nearby morgue, while investigation has intensified.

Also, the security architecture of the government secretariat has been reinforced in a bid to prevent the breakdown of law and order that is already looming.

