By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former lawmaker, who represented Ogun Central in the 8th Assembly, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, has thanked the National Assembly for passing the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta.

In a press statement issued by the ex-Senator’s media aide, Segun Ajayi, the bill, just passed by the 9th Senate was sponsored in 2018 by Senator Lanre Tejuoso, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.

While thanking the state government for allocating the land for the citing of the institution, Tejuoso also commended the Federal Medical Center for promptly paying for the land immediately after the allocation, saying that his vision had come to fruition.

Tejuoso said, “I had a vision for this and made a case for the bill and I am delighted that it has been brought to fruition”.

“I give special thanks to the Ogun State government for allocating the land, which was fully paid for by the Federal Medical Center. I also wish to thank all the distinguished senators and members of the Senate Committee on Health, who remained relentless in supporting my vision on this bill.

“The university will afford many Nigerians the opportunity to pursue degrees in the field of medicine and allied professional disciplines”.

“We thank the Almighty God for this achievement. To God alone be all the glory”, the statement reads.

