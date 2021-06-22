The teenager, Kemisola Ogunniyi

The Ondo state high court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Prison in Akure, Ondo state has granted bail to detained #EndSARS Protester, Kemisola Ogunniyi, who gave birth in prison.

This is coming a day to the christening of her newborn baby boy.

Kemisola, 18-year-old, and three others were arrested and standing trial at the High Court for allegedly vandalising a property during the #EndSARS protest which took place in Akure, the state capital in October last year.

She gave birth to a baby boy in the prison custody last Wednesday.

The defendants were charged for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

At the hearing of the bail application in the court yestetday, the trial judge , Justice Omolara Adejumo granted the bail application.

Adejumo said she granted the bail application based on humanitarian ground, and for the purpose of the christening of the baby which would take place on Wednesday, noting that the defendant had a right to be granted bail.

She ruled that the defendant should be bailed with a sum of N10 million with a surety.

Reacting to the granting of bail, the Counsel to the defendant, Mr Tope Temokun, expressed satisfaction over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition.

Temokun said , “She (Ogunniyi) has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

He further explained that the N10 million bail condition did not mean that the defendant would pay the money to the court but must have a guarantor who is worth N10 million with evidence of tax clearance and must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

On the three other defendants, Temokun said their bail application would be moved later, saying “We can do everything together today (Tuesday)”.

Recall that her family through their lawyer, Tope Temokun, had pleaded with both the court and the state government not to allow the child’s naming ceremony to take place in prison.

Also, Kemisola mother, Madam Felicia had insisted that her daughter was innocent adding that the family had sold her father’s property to get her released from prison.

