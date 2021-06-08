Foremost African technology firm, SystemSpecs, has rewarded the ingenuity and patriotism of Nigerian children who have suggested various means of enhancing the country’s national security through technology amidst intensified security threats across the country.

The technology giant’s laudable gesture was demonstrated at the presentation of prizes to the top three in both senior and junior categories of its 2021 Children’s Day Essay Competition, themed “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”, which took place recently, at the firm’s headquarters in Lagos.

Now in its second year, the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is organized in furtherance of the technology firm’s commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity.

The Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, praised the patriotism and ingenuity of all the participants in the essay competition.

“For our dear children who have taken it upon themselves to think about the use of technology in addressing what is probably the biggest challenge of our country today, security, we say thank you.”

According to Obaro, it was great to receive diverse suggestions from children on how to solve this pressing national challenge.

“It has given us hope that we have a foundation on which we can build the future of the country,” he added

Over 2000 entries were received from students between ages 9 and 16 from secondary schools across the country in the 2021 SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition, a 30 percent increase from the previous year. The entries were sent online, via an internet portal.

Executive Director of Strategy at SystemSpecs, Deremi Atanda, said the company is thrilled about the number of entries that came from Borno State, an area at the grip of Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.

“It shows that even at times like this, people are interested in advancing national interest,” Atanda remarked.

He also praised the resilience of the participants and their schools.

“There were some schools that had just one entry, and you could see the weight of an entire community behind that single submission.

“Some went all the way to seek internet access in remote locations from them to send their entries. That resonates well with our objective of intervention in building capacity for the IT industry in Nigeria,” Atanda said.

12-year-old Chetachi Best Mbalu of Lagooz College, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos emerged winner in the junior category, while 15-year-old Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Okota, Lagos emerged winner in the senior category.

Besides the prizes presented to the winners, SystemSpecs donated 15 laptops to the winning school in the senior category, and 10 laptops to the winning school in the junior category.

In his remarks, the special adviser to the president on education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, called the SystemSpecs Essay Competition, “a step in the right direction” and encouraged the company’s leadership to “keep up the good work”.