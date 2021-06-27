By Steve Oko Aba

It was a moment of friend Saturday at Umungwa, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, as two brothers, Bright and Victory Chima strangled to death in their father’s residence in Aba, Abia were buried.

The deceased, Bright Chima 7; and Victory Chima 9; were strangled to death by suspected hired assassins in their father’s residence at Abayi Ogbuligba, Osisioma LGA, Abia State on April 2, 2021 (Good Friday).

The unfortunate incident happened after their parents had gone to the market leaving them at home.

During the funeral service, Evang. Christian Ofoegbu of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, St Stephens Parish Church, Umungwa warned that God’s judgement would soon locate those.

He said that although the masterminds of the dastardly act might seem to have succeeded, the victims are being comforted in heaven.

There were fervent prayers by the church and mourners that God’s judgement would soon visit the perpetrators.

Later in an interview with newsmen, the father of the deceased, Mr Chima Osuagwu fingered his kinsman (name withheld) as the mastermind of the dastardly act.

He said that the said kinsman who sponsored and supplied the perpetrators with hard drugs is already in the police net.

According to him, the said mastermind visited his shop at Ariaria International market and threatened to “consume” his children since his plans to kill him (Chima) had been failing.

He said that the suspect also visited his shop in his absence on the day his children were killed and when he saw him returning, he ran off exclaiming that a Wizard had arrived.

The trader who spoke in an emotion-laden voice said that he had expected the Abia State Government to intervene in the matter to ensure justice for him and his family but regretted that he had been left to bear his cross alone ever since then.

Osuagwu who said he spent about N500, 000 on autopsy alone, lamented that nobody came to his aid.

“The government should have helped me in that area or ask the suspects to do it.

“A situation like this one leaves me with painful feelings for myself, family and poor Nigerians who may be involved in cases requiring autopsy to prove the cause of death.

“It means that if such a person cannot afford the cost of the autopsy, the culprit would be made to go free and continue in his wickedness”, he said.

Osuagwu begged governments to ensure they cover the cost of autopsy for victims of killings to ensure justice is given to all parties and keep society stable.