A former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed shock and sadness over the death of prophet TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua died shortly after a church programme he led yesterday, He was aged 57.

The former aviation minister, Fani-Kayode has described the late televangelist as a God’s general whose death saddens him.

Fani-Kayode who expressed his shock in a tweet stated that he had called one of his daughters who confirmed the story.

“The passing of my brother TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00 am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news and I tweeted as much. Sadly I was misled. 5 minutes ago the same person called me & confirmed the story. I am in pain.” He tweeted

Founder of synagogue church of all nation, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua is dead.

The cause is his death is really unknown at the time o this report but reports have it that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Prophet TB Joshua is a renowned televangelist who is known for his fiery prophecies and philanthropic gesture around the world.

