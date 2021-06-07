.

The family of the late televangelist, TB Joshua has lamented that the wound of his passage wound take a long time to heal.

Speaking with vanguard, the deceased immediate elder brother, Abimbola Balogun said that the family members were yet to get over his sudden departure.

” No doubt the wound of the sudden passage of the popular televangelist would take a long time to heal as he was a blessing to the Akokoland and humanity in general.

He added that they took solace in the fact that he impacted so many lives across the globe.

Also speaking, a monarch in the area, the Onigedegede of Igedegede, Oba Walidu Sanni recalled how tje deceased extended his philanthropic and charitable gestures to widows, orphans and disabled in other communities aside from his country home, Arigidi Akoko.

While paying a condolence visit to the family, Akoko Northwest Council boss, Mr Ayodele Akande said the entire Akokoland had lost one of its shinning lights and prayed God to console the family.

Meanwhile, markets and shops in Arigidi Akoko have been shut as the community continue to mourn the demise of one of their illustrious sons.

The Palace of Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun has continued to play host to multitude who trooped in to commiserate with him

A condolence registers has also been opened in both the palace and the residence of the deceased.

