The ex-British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has sent his condolences to the family of Prophet TB Joshua, who passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Oboh noted that the late philanthropist-cleric will be remembered for good deeds and not for living an ostentatious lifestyle.

The former WBA light heavyweight, British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, noted that Prophet Joshua touched many lives irrespective of religion or colour.

According to Oboh, “The sudden death of a great prophet at the age of 57 years is so sad, but God knows best. TB Joshua is one of the best Nigerian clerics ever— or should I say the very best prophet.

“TB Joshua’s good works speak for him. One thing is for sure,” the ex-boxing champion said, “Prophet TB Joshua will not be remembered for owning a private jet or having many universities in the country.

“He will be remembered for his charity, especially his care for the widows.”

Oboh, the ex-boxing champion-turned Apostle, added that “I believe that most of the world’s cleric should seek God to be gift them such caring and golden heart as that of late Prophet TB Joshua.

“Both Christians and Muslims and pagans alike know that Prophet Joshua was a good man.”

On health affairs, Oboh who is the Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, added “We— clerics, politician and whoever handles human affairs— must learn to always make time for rest because even Jesus made time for that.

“I think Prophet TB Joshua overworked himself. Remember God made Sabbath day for man to rest,” Oboh admonished.

