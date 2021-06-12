Late TB Joshua, Pastor Chris Okotie and Apostle Peter Oboh.

Apostle Peter Oboh, Founder of Jesus Loves You Ministry, has cautioned clerics to desist from speaking ill of the dead, advising circumspection and wisdom in utterances.

The former WBA light heavyweight, British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, said this against the background of statements by some clerics, such as Pastor Chris Okotie’s following the death of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations on Saturday, June 5.

The ex-pugilist turned preacher begged Nigerian clerics “not to follow any unrighteous step by spitting on the grave of the righteous because one day we will be there, too.

“We must be wise not to use our mouth to hasten the journey to the hands of the Devil.

“The statement by Chris Okotie is very shameful. Even among pagans, if someone they have dispute with passes on or becomes sick, their heart express compassion towards the sick person or the loved ones of the dead.

“The Igbo have an adage that says when you see children dancing on a major dangerous road, most likely there is an unseen drummer.

“In this case, I think the Devil is the drummer. So it will be very wise for all the Muslims and emirs plus all CAN pastors to pray for Rev Okotie because nobody is an island.”

Vanguard News Nigeria