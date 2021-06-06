Prophet TB Joshua. PHOTO: NAN

The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Worldwide has poured encomium on late founder of Synagogue Church of all Nation (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua who passed away Saturday night, saying his demise has created a vacuum too difficult to fill.

The organization in a statement by its national Public Relation officer, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon said TB Joshua lived for the people and has created an imprint far beyond the shore of Nigeria.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday read parts, “We received with sadness the demise of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua in the early hours of Saturday.

“We commiserate with the immediate family of this unique Nigerian and world acclaimed prophet and apostle of God, whose humongous service in His vineyard has impacted on millions, not the least Nigeria; Nigerians and his followers all over Africa and beyond.

“We commiserate with the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) family on the passage of a man whose tireless efforts pioneered religious tourism to Nigeria.

“No doubt the void left behind by the spiritual leader, whose passion for empowering the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria and all over the world, will be hard to fill, we however urge the congregation to take solace in the fact that he contributed immensely to the growth of the church and the larger society through the millions of lives he touched positively.

“We pray that God imbues us all with the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”