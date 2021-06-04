By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Friday condemned the suspension of a micro-blogging site, Twitter, by the Federal Government.

He said that members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet are still on Twitter, making use of the micro-blogging site.

Reno, who reacting minutes after the news of the suspension went viral asked Nigerians to ignore the decision of FG to halt the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

Mr Lai had described the deletion of Buhari’s tweets as double standard, noting that he suspects Twitter’s mission in Nigeria

Taking action against the micro-blogging site on Friday, Mr Lai opined: “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”, the statement read.”

Puffed with the suspension, Reno via same Twitter opined: “The suspension of the activities of @Twitter in Nigeria by the @MBuhari administration should be ignored by @Jack. The Buhari government has no means to effect the suspension, and even members of the administration are still on Twitter.

“Twitter brought @MBuhari to power. He can’t climb the ladder to the top then prevent others from using it. @Facebook also deleted his genocidal post. Will he also suspend Facebook?

“If you are in Nigeria, better write your last tweet and testament now!

“How can you announce your suspension of @Twitter on Twitter and expect to be taken seriously? TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount

“The suspension of the operations of @Twitter in Nigeria announced earlier today by the Buhari administration is not in keeping with democracy, the rule of law, and the independence of the media

“Twitter: The National Interest Should Be Above The Individual Interest Suspending @Twitter will affect the right to free speech guaranteed all Nigerians by the Nigerian Constitution

“Understandably, @Buhari is upset by the disciplinary actions meted on him by @Twitter after he violated their policy. However, Nigeria is more than the feelings of one individual.

“At all times, the actions of the government must be guided by the rule of law, and not the whims and caprices of whoever is in power. Power is ephemeral and should bow to the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria