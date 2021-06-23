Suspension from PDP: I'm laughing, I don't know what they're talking about ― Nwaoboshi

By Henry Umoru

Peter Nwaoboshi

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North has described the news of suspension from the party as a laughing matter.

Speaking with Vanguard Wednesday in Abuja, Nwaoboshi, who noted that he has not been communicated by the Delta State chapter of the party on the suspension, however, dismissed the action, saying he does not know what they are talking about.

He said, ” I am just laughing. I have not gotten a letter from them. I do not know what they are talking about.”

Recall that the Delta State chapter of PDP suspended the Senator Wednesday.

The Delta PDP accused the suspended Nwaoboshi of alleged anti-party activities as well as verbally attacking the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the statement, the suspension will last for a month within which Senator Nwaoboshi is expected to clear himself before the State Disciplinary Committee.

PDP frowned at the open attack by the lawmaker on the leadership of the party and leader of the PDP in the state, stressing that the party will not tolerate whatever will create disunity within the party.

The statement read in part, “The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rising from an emergency meeting, has suspended the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, for a period of one month.

“This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition Party, verbal recklessness, and unprovoked utterances of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State, which the PDP State Working Committee views strongly as totally unacceptable, disturbing and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.”

