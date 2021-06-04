Front gate of Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH)

Gunmen suspected to be cultists Friday morning went on a rampage in the Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH, killing one person and forcing students out of the hostels.

The gunmen also disarmed the security men and stripped them naked forcing them lie face down on the floor at the school’s gate.

When Vanguard visited the school, a large crowd of both female and male students had gathered at the gate while the sound of gunshots was heard at the hostel area.

A female student, Jane, said some gunmen came early this morning to chase everyone out of the hostels threatening to kill anyone who disobeys their directives.

“Some of us are almost naked and the gunmen have locked the hostels threatening to shoot anyone who who dares them”,

“We do not have any idea where they come from”.

Mr Onen Onen, the Public Relations Officer for the school said he was on his way to the school “and will tell you what is going on when I assess the situation when I get there”

Vanguard News Nigeria