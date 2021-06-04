Jubilant youths of Enugu West Senatorial District of Enugu State, under the auspices of Enugu West Youth Peace Forum (EWYPF) have honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with an award for entrenching peace, good governance and youth inclusion in the state.

The award was presented to Gov. Ugwuanyi, on Friday, during the Enugu West Youth Leadership Summit held at De Dome Event Centre, Enugu, to celebrate good governance and quality representation.

The well-attended summit themed: “Awakening The Leadership Consciousness Of The Youth Towards Positioning Them To Take Over,” was graced by the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, his Udi/Ezeagu counterpart, Rt. Hon. Denis Amadi, the member representing Aninri Constituency, Hon. Engr. Chinedu Otaka, the Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Hon. Ezekiel Chukwu, and the Zonal Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu West Senatorial District, Ozo Okey Ozoani, among others.

Presenting the award to Gov. Ugwuanyi amid cheers, the Summit Convener and President General of the Enugu West Youth Peace Forum, Comrade Ebube Samuel Nebo, disclosed that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s commitment to peace, good governance and his “outstanding fatherly love, trust and care to the youth of Enugu State”.

Comrade Nebo told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “the people of Enugu State, on the average, are benefiting from your government, in one way or the other”, stressing that the governor has empowered the youth, and also brought enduring peace to the state.

“Your Excellency, we are discussing about our future; that is why we are all saying that we must join hands to cut this cake; that is why we decided to celebrate you and tell you that we love you.

“We have award of thanksgiving for our good governor with a vision, who represents peace because he is a man of peace.

“Let me state again emphatically that the government of Enugu State, under the distinguished leadership of Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Ezeudo), has done marvelously well in youth political inclusion and empowerment which we shall today celebrate.

“It is on this point that I call on the humble and humane White Lion of Enugu State (Ugwuanyi) who is an epitome of peace, whose character is a clear manifestation of let peace reign, to please see reasons to partner with us more and more again”.

