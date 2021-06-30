From left: Orah Egwu, Snr. Category Manager, Peak Yoghurt; winners of the Street credibility task powered by Peak Yoghurt – Atigogo Patrick Oghenekevwe (Chef Chencko); Owoeye Damilare (Chefs D Naija); Chinenye Okam (Native Chef); and Grace Onwubuemeli, Marketing Manager, Peak, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, at the Grand Finale of Street Foodz Naija Season 2 held in Lagos, recently

The second edition of fast rising Street Foodz Naija, a docu-reality TV series powered by Foodbay TV and officially refreshed by Peak Yoghurt, from the stable of Friesland Campina WAMCO, recently ended in Lagos with the cash prize of N2 million won by Fajana Oluwafemi (La Krim).

The TV show which is focused on celebrating street foodpreneurs aired for 13 weeks and featured 13 contestants vying for the ultimate prize of being crowned ‘King’ of Street Foods. Each week featured different tasks which the contestants competed in as groups or individuals.

The Street Credibility task, which was sponsored by Peak Yoghurt, featured contestants competing in groups to achieve the highest sales of a street food recipe created by them and sold to customers on the street.

At the end of the task, the three chefs – Chinenye Okam (Native Chef), Atigogo Patrick Oghenekevwe (Chef Chencko), and Owoeye Damilare (Chefs D Naija), came up tops and were each rewarded with N500,000 seed money to expand their business.

Speaking at the finale, Grace Onwubuemeli, Marketing Manager for Peak Milk explained that Peak Yoghurt was on the platform as a sponsor purposely to support Nigerian creative youth entrepreneurs. She adds: “It has been worth the while, we spotted and deployed a very good opportunity to confirm to our youth, once again that hard work, diligence, and attention to details pays.”

On her part, Orah Egwu, Senior Category Manager for Peak Yoghurt, emphasized the importance of encouraging innovation and creativity among the youth.

“Nigerian youths are creative, hardworking and driven, and they need support to reach their Peak, hence why we decided to support their dreams by providing seed money to the winners of the street credibility task to expand their business.”

Also speaking at the event, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, explained that Street Foodz Naija was born out of the need to empower the street foodpreneurs in Nigeria.

“If you check the structure, you will see that we have a lot of them at the bottom of the pyramid and it’s like that virtually across Africa. They are an integral part of the informal sector contributing to the GDP but because of the way the country is structured, you cannot capture or gauge their contribution,” he noted.

Mr Ogundoro also commended Peak Yoghurt for its innovative roles in supporting deserving Nigerian youth, as a sponsor of the event.

He also praised Peak Yoghurt for supporting the vision and finding the most innovative way of supporting the Nigerian youth foodpreneurs and encouraging them to scale up their businesses.

