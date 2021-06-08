Smart Emmmanuel, Chief Executive Officer at The Stralution Company Limited, Olutola Bella, Head, Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Professor (Eng) Waheed Mufutau Adekojo, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and Ambassador Nneka Isaac Moses, Founder and Producer of Goge Africa were nominated alongside other well respected, reputable consultants as Fellows of the Institute of Management.

The event which took place May 27th 2021 at the Lagos Airport Hotel had dignitaries from across different sectors of the country.

The Director General of the institute of management consultants, Nigeria, Professor David Iornem stated that the council of the institute of management consultants carefully selected the nominees for the fellowship of the institute.

He said this is the highest grade of the institute’s membership and is reserved for accomplished professionals who have ample experience and expertise.

He congratulated all the fellows on their induction.

The new fellows join other distinguished fellows of the institute like Professor Pat Utomi, Akiko Mohammed, OFR and Professor Iyorwese Hagher.