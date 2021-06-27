By Ayo Ademokoya

The Chairman Board of Directors and founder of Ebun Olu Bayegun Foundations, a Non-Governmental Organisation with the sole aim of supporting the widows, aged, Orphans and the less privileges in the society, Chief Mrs Margret Aderonke Oye, a Paris based Nigerian has urged men and those who found themselves at the position of wealth and affluence in our society to put a stop in taking advantage of the helpless situations of the widows because it an act God almighty frowns at never will he forgive anyone who refused to help a widow in times of need.

The Ikare Akoko born Chief Mrs Oye, who is the Yeye Oge of Oba Ile, Ondo State said this through the Executive Director of Ebun Olu Bayegun foundation, Mr Ayo Ademokoya who doubles as the founder and CEO of Aroka Media Network during the event Organised by the Heart for Widows International in commemoration of the international widows day held recently at the Royal Bird hotel, Akure, Ondo State however urged women especially in this part of the globe to endeavour to be self-sufficient.

She also charged widows to become economically and financially independent in other to avoid awkward situation of making them vulnerable peradventure there is an untimely death of their partners by engaging themselves in meaningful business good enough to support their children even while their husband is alive.

“Losing one’s husband at any point in time whether as a young or old woman is not a palatable experience because the plights and challenges facing widows in Nigeria and Africa as a whole and the ill that is associated with the treatment of widows especially by those who are privileged to help them ranging from the government, politicians businessmen and even religious leaders are alarming.

Tracing the history of widowhood and the various categories of widowhood in her speech, Chef Oye revealed that widowhood is a social phenomenon that has been around as long as there was the institution of marriage and the unexpected situation of turning to a widow could happen to anyone through a divorce or natural event of the timely and untimely death of a partner though divorcees are not considered as a widow in Nigeria the experiences are similar.

Though funny but true, there is the third category of what we generally termed “the Living widows” in Nigeria simply because though their husbands are alive but due to their inability (Husbands) to wake up to their responsibilities as the head of the family and the woman is left to cater for both the husband, children, and her husband.

“This has made them susceptible to HIV disease because according to research in the sub Saharan region in Africa, the disease of HIV is prevalent among young widows below 50 years old just because of finding the means of survival which makes all sorts of men taking advantage of them by making sure they have sex with them before they could assist in whatever form.”

Vanguard News Nigeria