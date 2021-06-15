By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

**Says Some Leaders/Elites lack Patriotism

**Army has done very well in tackling insecurity.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has called on citizens in the South East region, particularly certain leaders and elites to be patriotic and desist from spreading fake news about the true security situation in the zone.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya at Army headquarters on Tuesday, Umahi said, regarding the true security situation in the South East, “We need people to be patriotic. What we lack is patriotism in this country. Our leaders, the elites should stop dishing out fake news. This country belongs to all of us”.

Congratulating the Army Chief on his appointment, he said, “Your appointment is coming at a time of hate speeches, when some unpatriotic elements are trying to push us back into crises and misunderstanding. But I must say that at this time of insecurity, the Nigerian Army has done very well”.

He continued, “There is no reason to bring politics into our security architecture. Insecurity is insecurity anywhere, just like it is in the North East and is being tackled. We must be able to speak firmly to ourselves. We must know that we are friends.

“I want you to know that we are pledging total commitment to your (Army) efforts at tackling challenges of insecurity across the country”.

Responding, the COAS, Major Gen Farouk Yahaya noted that the Nigerian Army and Ebonyi state had been cooperating in many areas including the production of ‘Campo Ration’ for troops in theatres of operation adding that Ebonyi state has always supported soldiers in battle with Ebonyi rice that has gone a long way to feed troops.

He added, “As Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, we will further need your support to help bring about peace to that region. Once there is peace, we can now seat down and dialogue”.

Recalling his early days in the Army when he served in several locations in the South-East, Gen Yahaya said, “I know we have a partner in you (Umahi) to bring about peace and security in that zone. Let there be peace then dialogue can take place”

