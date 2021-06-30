By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenfere, yesterday, x-rayed the state of the polity and declared that Nigeria is bleeding in many parts as a result of the challenges bedeviling it.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting at Ogbo-Ijebu, the country home of its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere said it was ready for meetings of stakeholders where the issues of restructuring, devolution of power, true federalism would be firmed up.

The communiqué reads: “Afenifere observes that going by the rate at which terrorism and related vices are spreading, the Nigeria nation is bleeding in many parts. There is the need by the federal government to urgently put a halt to various acts of terrorism, kidnapping, the herders/farmers clashes and the like.

This, the Federal Government can do, by immediately allowing states to have their police. Security apparatus should be democratised to the local level.

“Given the challenging situations we face, Afenifere calls for, indeed actually ready for meetings of stakeholders where the issues of restructuring, devolution of power, true federalism would be firmed up.

“The outcome of such deliberations is to be passed into law and be made operational immediately.

“It is a matter of interest that the President said that he is now favourably disposed to restructuring. We urge him to send a bill to the National Assembly on it immediately after the planned deliberations by the stakeholders in the country.

“Afenifere strongly holds the position that the above that is restructuring should be done before the next elections in the country.

“In the meantime, every community must be at alert to realise that they must defend themselves from bandits who seem to have declared war on Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria